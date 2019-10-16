Faye Daily turns 110

Tuesday, marked a major mile stone for one lady in that has spent a majority of her life living and dedicating time to the Tall City.

Faye Daily celebrated her 110th birthday at the Manor Park community center in Midland.

Daily along with family and friends celebrated a birthday not too many people can say they have reached.

Her son, Marion Daily said party guest were treated to music, cake, and of course stories from Ms. Daily’s long and prosperous life.

Daily was born on October 15th, 1909. Her son said she lived through tough times which include both World War I and World War II and that is her secrete for living such a long time.

“She had a nice smile on her face. She helped cut the cake a while ago and she knows she is going to get to eat some cake. I think she is glad to have a few family members here,” said Marion Daily.

Her son said, even at this age Daily still has a sense a humor, telling party guest it was someone else turning the big 110 and that she was still just 100.