Father shares story of daughter's road death to help save lives

In October a young woman was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler while she was talking on the phone.

Now her father is sharing her story in hopes other lives can be saved.

On Oct. 11, 21-year-old Sarah Dorman left her workplace like any other day.

But minutes before she was struck and killed, she took out her phone to call her dad.

“The last word I heard out of her mouth was daddy,” Freddy Dorman said. “That was it. And then she was hit.”

It was after that last word came out that an 18-wheeler crashed into Sarah’s car, killing her.

“That day was hard. Real hard losing somebody that you’ll see again in heaven one day,” he said. “It’s hard living life without her.”

Weeks later, Sarah’s company wood energy and her father Freddy teamed up to make this video called the last conversation.

Here, Freddy retells Sarah’s story in the hopes that more drivers will pay attention on the road and make it home safe.

“I wanted to give her away when she was married, and I can’t do that,” he said. “And she had an awesome man that she had to spend the rest of her life with.”

Freddy said he wanted the video to focus on who's left behind when someone is taken too soon to make drivers think twice before touching their phones.

So far, it seems to be working.

The video has been shared on Facebook nearly 100 times with many people leaving comments expressing sympathy for the Dorman family and starting conversations about driving carefully down dangerous roads.

"It's going to touch a lot of people and it's going to help a lot of people,” Freddy said. “Maybe someone else won't have to go through what me and my family is going through."

While Freddy's heart still aches for his daughter, he said he's proud Sarah is still making the world a brighter place long after her death.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to touch so many people through Sarah,” he said.

Along with that video Wood Energy put up a memorial cross here as another way to honor Sarah’s legacy.