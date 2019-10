A head-on collision on West Loop 338 near Highway 385 killed a father and his daughter this morning, according to a family friend.

He tells CBS7 that Jesse Vasquez and his family were on their way to drop their kids off at school when the wreck happened.

Vasquez's wife and two other children were also injured and flown to a Lubbock hospital and are in ICU at last check.

The official DPS accident report won't be released until later this week.