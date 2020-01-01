Robert Duncan's family mourns their loss after teen is found dead

Five teens are under arrest this evening all accused of playing a role in the murder of a missing Midland teen.

17-year-old Larry West is facing a capital murder charge.

18-year-old Zayden Hayes is facing a capital murder charge.

18-yera-old Rogelio Cadena has been charged with murder.

17-year-old John Hayes stands accused of interfering with public duties.

The Midland County Jail has not yet released a mug shot for 18-year-old Rojelio Vaskez, who's has been charged with tampering with evidence.

CBS7 spoke with Duncan’s family who is still shocked and confused by this sudden loss.

Silver Nock’s eldest child Robert Duncan has been her rock for half a lifetime.

“He’s always been there to help me, even as a baby. He knew when I was sad, and he would crawl up in my lap and put his head on my chest.”

But now, he’s gone forever.

“These are my babies. I’m missing one and I don’t know what to do.”

Days after he went missing, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office found Duncan’s body at a South Midland mobile home park with several bullet wounds.

Although five teenagers are facing charges in connection to that killing, we still don’t know how exactly Duncan was killed or why.

Nock explained, her son was supposed to meet up with friends Friday night but didn’t answer any text messages for hours.

“And then shortly after 2 a.m., he received a message from my son’s phone that said, ‘Robbie is MIA,’” Nock said.

Chilling words that sent Duncan’s family into a frenzy, hoping to rescue him until they found it was too late.

“I started yelling his name, cause I wanted him to hear me and I wanted him to know mama was coming,” she said. “Mama was there to save him.”

A nightmare Duncan’s mother wishes she could wake from.

“I want the police to call me and say we’re sorry, that wasn’t your son. It was somebody else and we’re going to keep looking and find your baby. But it’s him.”

If you would like to help Duncan’s family pay for funeral costs you can donate to a GoFundMe account that’s been set up for them by clicking here