Family of El Paso shooting survivor speaks out about heroic acts

Several survivors of the mass shooting and possible act of domestic terrorism remained at Del Sol Medical Center Monday night.

Guillermo Garcia remains in critical condition after he was shot protecting his kids during Saturday's shooting. (Family Photo)

Guillermo Garcia, a loving father and husband, remains in critical condition.

“Doctors removed scrap metal from his leg,” Don Coca, the father-in-law of Garcia explained. “He got shot a few times. They got it all out, but he’s still not out of the water. They got him in an induced coma,”

Garcia and his family were outside the Walmart fundraising for his daughter’s soccer team Saturday morning when the gunman walked up and began shooting.

“I think they were part of the first victims to get shot,” Coca stated.

Coca believes the massacre would have been even more deadly, had it not been for his son-in-law’s bravery.

“He’s a big guy,” Coca explained. “I believe he stepped in front to product my daughter from getting shot and his kids.”

Coca’s daughter was hit, but she’s expected to make a full recovery.

“She’s already up and walking, which is a miracle,” Coca said. “She’s being strong, she knows that she has her kids, she’s worried about her husband, she’s worried about this whole traumatic situation that occurred.”

The Coca’s are thankful for the community’s prayers.

“It’s overwhelming what people can do join together in this time of need,” Norma Coca, Garcia’s mother-in-law said. “I just want to say thank you, it’s something that is so special — there are still people out there who care.”

Garcia is being hailed as someone who clearly cared, laying down his life for his loved ones.

“He promised me he’d take care of my daughter and I think he did,” Coca said. “He does everything to support his family and take care of them, all the way down to I believe take a bullet for them — that’s what I think he did.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Guillermo and Jessica Coca Garcia family.