Family of 3 killed by suspected drunken driver while trick-or-treating in California

As a family of three went trick-or-treating together for the first time, the 3-year-old boy and his parents were struck on the sidewalk by an alleged drunken driver.

Raihan Dakhil, Joseph Awaida and their 3-year-old son Omar Awaida died from injuries they sustained after they were hit by a car while trick-or-treating. (Source: Family photos/KCBS/KCAL/CNN)

Police say 20-year-old Carlo Navarro was behind the wheel of a truck on Halloween night when he jumped a curb, running over a water fountain and hitting 3-year-old Omar Awaida, his mother and father.

The family had been out trick-or-treating together for the first time when they were struck.

“I saw a little boy, Omar, wearing his little snake costume,” said neighbor Roman Bojorquez. “He was so excited about having the opportunity to go out, and he wanted everybody to see his little trick-or-treat bag and was excited about getting some candy.”

Omar’s father, 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, died shortly after the family was struck. His wife, Raihan Dakhil, and son were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Omar died Saturday of his injuries, and Dakhil was taken off life support Sunday.

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and other expenses. It has raised more than $211,000.

Police arrested Navarro, who was not injured during the incident, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was freed after posting $100,000 bail.

A neighbor, who wanted to remain unidentified but says she grew up with Navarro, says she was in shock when she heard about the incident. She says the suspect’s family is “very disappointed” in him.

"He was intoxicated and very ignorant in what he was doing,” she said. "Most of the time in a drunk accident, the driver never gets harmed. It’s always the other people."

Navarro has a criminal history. Four months ago, he was arrested for commercial burglary, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

