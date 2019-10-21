Family confirms James Nathan Moore found dead in Wickett

The family of James Nathan Moore has confirms their son who went missing earlier this month is dead.

Moore's stepfather took to Facebook Monday night announce the news.

28-year-old Moore, who was moved to Monahans to work in the oilfield, went missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

A co-worker told investigators he went for a walk outside his bunk at flare energy services and never came back.

Since then, the ward county sheriff's office and Moore’s family from Houston had been searching the area.

A body was found last Monday and now the family said those remains have been identified as Moore.

