Family, authorities searches for oil worker who went missing in Monahans

Monahans authorities are investigating after an oilfield worker went missing.

James Moore’s family said they have no idea what lead to their son’s disappearance.

A co-worker told investigators Moore walked out of his bunk at Flare Energy Services with a gun to go for a walk at 5 a.m. two Saturday’s ago.

More than a week later, there’s still no sign of him.

Since then, Moore’s family from Houston has been in Monahans handing out flyers looking for answers.

“We’re doing diligent. We’re beating the streets to get these flyers out. We’re on Facebook. We’ve got to bring James home. James is an excellent kid. He’s a good kid and we want him home.”

His stepfather, Von Cross, said Moore came to Monahans only a few months ago to work in the oilfields.

A few days before he went missing, Moore texted his mother Quinta telling her about how well work was going.

“He was excited about getting this good check,” Cross said. “He was going to get a cash car and he was just letting his mom know his excitement about that.”

But then communication stopped.

“I texted him to let him know it came in,” his mother said. “The car he wanted had come in and he-nothing. Nothing. Just hello, I’m calling his name and the phone is off.”

Patrol Deputy Lucas Speer said the Ward County Sheriff’s Office has been searching the areas around flare energy on foot and by helicopter with the help of DPS and local agencies.

However, they need everyone else to keep their eyes open.

“Pretty much at this point, we’re asking the public’s help on any information we can get,” Speer said. “We will follow up on all leads and do our very best to find this gentleman and get him help, we’re hoping.”

The family said James Moore is 6’4”.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

He also has three star tattoos behind his right ear.

“We just ask anybody if they’ve seen him,” Quinta Moore said. “If it were your child, you’d want us to look to so please look for my son.”

If you think you can help find Moore, you’re encouraged to call the Ward County Sheriff’s Office.