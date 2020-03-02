Family and friends gather to help DPS investigator in need

Family and friends came together on Saturday to help a DPS investigator who needs several surgeries.

The benefit, which sold burritos and baked goods, was raising money for Rosanne Martinez.

Family members say that Martinez had to take time away from work for six months after she lost much of her vision and began having kidney problems.

Thousands of dollars are needed for surgeries, but the family says that the money raised at the benefit was a start.

"So she came in about 8 a.m. this morning, she was not on the verge of tears but she was very visibly grateful and that warms everyone's heart to see that," said Aaron Tejeda, Rosanne Martienz's godson.