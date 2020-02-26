Family Promise of Midland breaks ground on expansion

Family Promise of Midland has broken ground on a major expansion of their facility.

Phase one of the project includes expanding their day center and adding onsite administrative offices to their property.

The following phase will add five more transitional housing duplexes which can house another 10 families.

Organizers said it’s a big step for them to help more people who can’t afford housing in Midland.

“We’re talking about families who are part of the work force,” Family Promise Executive Director Tom Miller said. “The rents are high, the cost of living is high and a family cannot live on $10-12 an hour. They just can’t do it in Midland, Texas.”

Family Promise said they still need to raise more than $1 million to cover the costs of phase two and are seeking donations to continue the project.

