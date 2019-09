The City of Odessa will be opening a Family Assistance Center for victims, the families of victims and anyone who was present during Saturday's mass shooting.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 2.

The center will not be available for the general public.

City officials anticipate that the center will be available for several days in the week. There is not an exact end date for the center at this time.