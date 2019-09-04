Family Assistance Center offers counseling, legal and financial aid after shooting

Residents all over the area still coping with the aftermath of Saturday’s mass shooting, but, fortunately, there are plenty of services in Odessa ready to lend a hand.

The Family Assistance Center set up at the Ector County Annex Building on 8th Street is housing a dozen agencies, including the FBI, committed to helping residents move forward.

Services at the center include assistance on getting state funding or other financial support to cover expenses related to the shooting as well as counseling to help people overcome trauma.

“I know sometimes a lot of people might not think they need the assistance or the counseling, but once you start speaking about the situation you realize that maybe you were affected more than you thought you were,” American Red Cross Communications Manager Veronica Ramirez said.

Ramirez also gave the following tips for people coping with trauma:

• Events like this can cause feelings of uncertainty and anxiety since no one knows what could potentially happen next. Remember that it's okay to feel nervous.

• Stay informed but limit media exposure of the events, especially for children. Children are especially vulnerable to stress reactions related to media.

• Parents should let children talk about their fears and then reassure them about their safety. Talk with them in ways that they can easily understand. Let them guide the conversation; share details only when they ask about them.

• Be patient with yourself and others. It’s common to have any number of temporary stress reactions such as anger, frustration and anxiety.

• Spend more time with family and friends and offer your support. Hug one another and listen.

• Watch for signs of stress in your family, friends and children. Get help from others if needed.

• Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, drink plenty of water and get enough rest.

• To reach out for free 24/7 crisis counseling or support, contact the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746.

Below is a full list of agencies housed at the center:

• American Red Cross

• PermiaCare (Mental Health)

• TX Crime Victim Compensation

• Crisis Center of West Texas

• Well Hand of Grace

• FBI Office of Victim Assistance

• TX DPS Victim Services

• FBI Victim Services

• OPD Victim Services

• Midland County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services

• Ward County Victim Services

The Family Assistance Center will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

