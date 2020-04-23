Families in the Permian Basin rally to teach kids the impact of oil and gas in the economy

You rarely see a Midland Lee Rebel and a Midland Bulldog on the same team, but earlier today kids from both schools united for a common cause, to raise awareness about the jobs lost in part due to oil coming in from foreign countries such as Saudia Arabia in light of oilfield workers here Permian Basin losing their jobs.

“We just want to raise awareness and have people come together and conquer this issue,” Midland Lee senior Peyton Fotis said. “Fix our economy and our oil all as one. With the price of oil being negative and the foreign oil coming into the United States, which of course we need to stop that and just focus domestically.”

Parents used today’s rally as a teaching moment to teach their kids how the oil crash is affecting jobs in the Permian Basin and around the world.

“We’re out here because we don’t want Saudia oil to come to the United States.” Midland High senior Karissa Flores said. “We want to keep the oil we have now, so that’s going to be from Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Midland and Odessa is just oil based. We need our parents to have their jobs. We need to keep stuff going here in Midland.”

Kim Fotis is one of the parents who work in the oil industry and although she has a job herself… B&L Pipeco the company she works for was forced to lay of at least 20 percent of its workers due to the oil crash caused by the coronavirus. Fotis used today as a unique way to teach her kids how the oil crash and foreign oil is affecting jobs here in the Permian Basin.

“We have enough oil to support North America. We don’t need Saudi oil,” B&L Pipeco employee Kim Fotis said. “We need to make sure that these jobs stay here. And that these kids understand that it’s important that we have our voices heard in Washington D.C. and around the world.”