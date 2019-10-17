Fall Festival coming to Odessa Saturday

As Halloween approaches, the City of Odessa is getting ready to unveil this year’s fall festival.

The festival will be hosted at McKinney Park for the 11th straight year.

This year, the festival will have new attractions including new oilfield trucks on display, a giant slide and three onstage performances.

The festival only runs Saturday, but the light display will stay on every night afterwards through Halloween.

“It takes a whole parks department and then some,” Odessa Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Cori Branscum said. “We have around 250-300 volunteers at this event alone. It’s just so awesome to see so many people in the community come together to make a great event like this happen.”

The fall festival will be open from one to seven this Saturday.

Entry is free.

