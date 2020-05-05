FOOD COURT: Wedding Cookies with OC

Chef Victor Bagan, with Odessa College, shows us how to bake what he affectionately calls "Mexican Wedding Cookies."

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Recipe Name: MEXICAN WEDDING RINGS

Category: COOKIES

Serves: 35

3 1/2 oz Powdered Sugar

7 oz Butter

8 oz Cake flour

6 oz Pecan Pieces

1/4 oz Salt

1/4 tsp. Vanilla

Cream the butter and the sugar.

Add the flour, nuts and salt.

Roll the dough into 1 1/2 diameter tubes wrap in parchment paper.

When the dough has chilled about 30 mins cut into slices 3/8" thick.

Put the cookie rings on lined sheet pans about 1/2 apart.

Bake at 375 degrees till slightly brown.

Remove from the oven allow to cool for a few mins.

Put the still warm cookies in a bowl of powdered sugar, make sure the cookies are covered with a layer of sugar, remove from the bowl and allow the cookies to cool.

The tubes of cookie dough can be frozen or held for a couple of days in the cooler.