FOOD COURT: Wedding Cookies with OC

ODESSA, Tex. (KOSA) -- Chef Victor Bagan, with Odessa College, shows us how to bake what he affectionately calls "Mexican Wedding Cookies."
Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:
Recipe Name: MEXICAN WEDDING RINGS
Category: COOKIES
Serves: 35
3 1/2 oz Powdered Sugar
7 oz Butter
8 oz Cake flour
6 oz Pecan Pieces
1/4 oz Salt
1/4 tsp. Vanilla
Cream the butter and the sugar.
Add the flour, nuts and salt.
Roll the dough into 1 1/2 diameter tubes wrap in parchment paper.
When the dough has chilled about 30 mins cut into slices 3/8" thick.
Put the cookie rings on lined sheet pans about 1/2 apart.
Bake at 375 degrees till slightly brown.
Remove from the oven allow to cool for a few mins.
Put the still warm cookies in a bowl of powdered sugar, make sure the cookies are covered with a layer of sugar, remove from the bowl and allow the cookies to cool.
The tubes of cookie dough can be frozen or held for a couple of days in the cooler.