FOOD COURT: Pickled Carrots with OC

Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make pickled carrots.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Pickled Carrots

I really enjoy these pickled carrots, I put them on salads, in stir-fries and eat them with cheese and crackers. I should point out that I like really strong cheese.

This recipe makes 1 pint.

Ingredients:

4 carrots peeled and cut into very thin matchsticks

¾ inch of peeled ginger sliced very thin

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed

1 cup rice wine vinegar

2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

Make sure the jar is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

Mix the carrots, garlic and ginger together and pack in the jar, leave about ½ an inch at the top of the jar.

Bring the vinegar, salt and sugar to a boil.

Pour the hot vinegar mixture over the carrots making sure to remove any air bubbles, you want to the carrots etc. completely covered with the vinegar mixture.

Put the lid on the jar and refrigerate.

You can eat these after a day or so, leaving them a week really improves the flavor.

