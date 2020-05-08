FOOD COURT: Jägerschnitzel with OC

Chef Victor Bagan, with Odessa College, shows us how to make the German specialty, Jagerschnitzel.

Here's the full recipe as provided by OC:

Jagerschnitzel

Ingredients:

1 cup bread crumbs

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

4 pork steaks or cutlets, pounded thin

1 egg, beaten

1 medium onion, diced

8-ounce sliced mushrooms

1 1/2 cups water

1 cube beef bouillon

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 cup sour cream

Directions:

In a shallow dish season the flour with salt and pepper.

Place the egg in a separate dish.

Place the bread crumbs in a separate dish.

Dip pork steaks in the flour, then into the egg and then coat with the bread crumb mixture.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Fry in the hot oil until browned on both sides and cooked through, about 5 minutes per side.

Remove the pork to a platter and keep warm.

Add onion and mushrooms to the skillet and cook until lightly browned.

Pour in water and dissolve the bouillon cube.

Simmer for about 20 minutes.

Stir together the cornstarch and sour cream; stir into the skillet.

Cook over low heat until thickened but do not boil.

Spoon over the pork cutlets and serve immediately.