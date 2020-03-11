FM 307 to be dedicated as Nathan Heidelberg memorial highway

A memorial is being planned to honor Midland Police Officer Nathan Heidelberg who was shot and killed in the line of duty more than a year ago.

The MOTRAN alliance said they will soon dedicate FM 307 as the Heidelberg memorial highway.

The road was chosen as both Heidelberg’s grave site and the police training center are found along that route.

MOTRAN said it’s the least they can do to show their love and appreciation for the fallen officer.

“I don’t think there is anything we can ever do that will take away their loss or the sadness that they’ll feel,” MOTRAN Alliance President James Beauchamp said. “But maybe we can show them how much we do appreciate their son and his service to our community.”

An unveiling ceremony hasn’t been planned but MOTRAN said it will likely happen in a few months.