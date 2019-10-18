FIRST ON CBS7: Ward County Sheriff tells James Moore's family human remains have been found; No confirmation it's Moore

The stepfather of James Moore, who went missing in Monahans two weeks ago tomorrow, tells CBS7 exclusively that the Ward County Sheriff told him human remains have been found.

There’s no confirmation yet that it's Moore, however.

A co-worker told investigators Moore walked out of his bunk at Flare Energy Services with a gun to go for a walk at 5 a.m. on October 5.

Moore’s family from Houston traveled to Monahans this week to hand out flyers with his picture and information.