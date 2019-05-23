FIRST ON CBS7 UPDATE: Odessa Police identify robbery suspect; Officer hits another officer with car trying to catch him

Odessa Police continue to search for a carjacking suspect this evening.

Investigators say 21-year-old Ian Jacob Collins and two others broke into a house on North Hancock around 4:30 this morning. They say the suspects held the residents at gunpoint ,demanding their cell phones, cash and a 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

A few hours later, the Jeep was spotted on 40th and Golder. Corporal Teddy Yelley saw Collins get out and start running away. A second OPD officer was trying to help capture Collins too, but an OPD spokesperson says he accidentally hit Yelley with his car.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is listed in fair condition this evening.

Collins pleaded guilty Feb. 28, 2018 to a home burglary and was sentenced to five years probation

He's still on the run. If you see him or know where he is, call Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

