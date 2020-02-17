FIRST ON CBS7 UPDATE: No update on biker gang shooting; Police Dept. cancels news conference 30 minutes before its scheduled

A City of Midland spokesperson told CBS7 Monday that the police department would not have any updates today on Sunday night's biker gang shooting.

One person was killed in the shootout between the rival gangs, according to police. The last update we got Sunday night said that two others were in critical condition and a fourth had minor injuries.

CBS7 has also learned that once the gang members arrived at the Midland Memorial Hospital emergency room, the hospital placed the ER on lock-down. We're told that's standard procedure during an incident like this.

The city says the other bikers were last seen riding West towards Odessa.

The city also scheduled a news conference late Monday morning for 4:30 p.m. to discuss the "state of biker gangs in Midland."

Thirty minutes before it was supposed to begin, we were told it was canceled because they needed to do more research.

The shooting happened at the Your Place bar at 3704 West Wall Street.