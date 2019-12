Midland Police released information this morning about the murder that happened at the Stripes at 4400 Briarwood more than 24 hours ago.

Investigators say Juan Ruedas stabbed and killed his wife Patricia. Multiple CBS7 Facebook followers say Patricia worked at the Stripes and that she was murdered inside the store. Detectives say it happened Sunday morning at 6:45 a.m.

Ruedas is on the run this morning, according to police.