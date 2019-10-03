FIRST ON CBS7 UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested for running over Midland Lee student does not have a driver's license

This story has been updated to include additional information obtained from an arrest affidavit.

Midland Police arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Vasquez for hitting a Midland Lee High School student on Wednesday, according to arrest records. Vasquez is facing the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest affidavit obtained by CBS7 Thursday afternoon reveals that Vasquez is an unlicensed driver.

According to the document, a witness told police that the mustang Vasquez was driving stopped at a stop sign, revved its engine, then sped off. The driver then lost control and skidded onto a curb, hitting the student and then a resident's fence.

The initial prognosis for the student, according to the document, is that he had a right leg compound fracture dislocated at the knee. The student has not been named, and so an update on his condition cannot be obtained at this point.

The affidavit goes on to reveal that several witnesses saw three or four people jump out of the mustang and run away. When police questioned Vasquez after the accident, he stated he was the only one in the car.

Vasquez was charged and taken to the Midland CDC. The victim was rushed by ambulance to Midland Memorial Hospital.

MISD posted this statement in response:

“Today, a member of our Lee family was injured and taken to the hospital from a vehicle-pedestrian accident off-campus. The accident is currently being investigated by the Midland Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and their family.”

There's been no confirmation if Vasquez knew the student.