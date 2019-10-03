FIRST ON CBS7 UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested for running over Midland Lee student

Midland Police arrested a 17-year-old for running over a Midland Lee High School student Wednesday, according to arrest records.

Nicholas K. Vasquez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say he was driving a red 2006 Mustang and hit the student, who was walking near the intersection of Tarleton St. and Shandon Ave.

MISD posted this statement in response:

“Today, a member of our Lee family was injured and taken to the hospital from a vehicle-pedestrian accident off-campus. The accident is currently being investigated by the Midland Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and their family.”

There's been no confirmation if Vasquez knew the student.