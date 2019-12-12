FIRST ON CBS7: Two suspects arrested following deadly stabbing in Monahans

Monahans police have arrested two suspects following a stabbing that left one person dead early Thursday morning.

Tanner Weeks and Joseph Locke have both been charged with capital murder.

The victim in the stabbing has not been identified at this time as police work to notify next of kin.

According to the Monahans Police Department, their officers were called to the 500 block of West 12th Street at 3:08 a.m. for a disturbance.

When police arrived they found a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the Ward Memorial Emergency Room where they passed away from their injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there had been a fight outside of a home involving three people. Police then learned that two men drove away after the victim had been stabbed in the stomach.

Police were able to find the vehicle on West 2nd Street and took two men, identified as Weeks and Locke, into custody.

According to MPD, more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Monahans High School went into shelter in place on Thursday morning as a precaution due to the nearby police activity.