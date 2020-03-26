FIRST ON CBS7: Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Midland

The City of Midland has announced that there are two new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

The City of Midland Health Department is currently conducting their investigation on two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Midland County, bringing the overall case count to six.

The fifth confirmed case is a female in her 20s that was tested by Midland Health. The patient has been an inpatient at Midland Memorial Hospital since March 20, 2020. She has recovered and is anticipated to be discharged today. The source of exposure is travel related.

The sixth confirmed case is a male in his 30s who was tested by Midland Health but has not been admitted to the hospital. The source of exposure is unknown at this time.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.