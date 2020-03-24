FIRST ON CBS7: Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Midland

Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Midland on Tuesday.

This brings the total count of overall cases to three.

According to the City of Midland, one case was tested by Midland Health and the other was tested by a local provider.

Midland Health tested a child who is currently being quarantined at home. Their exposure is believed to be connected to recent travel within the country.

The second case tested by a local provider is a man in his 60s with no underlying health conditions. No details were given on where this patient is believed to have contracted the virus.