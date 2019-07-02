FIRST ON CBS7: Tonight’s Alpine City Council meeting may include early fireworks

Alpine’s City Manager appears to be in hot water according to the agenda for tonight’s city council meeting.

The very last action item listed for the council after they go into executive session is to “Discuss, consider and take appropriate actions relative to the employment contract of the City Manager, Jessica Garza, including possible reassignment, adjustment of duties, discipline or dismissal.” The council is also expected to discuss her latest performance evaluation, according to the agenda.

It also states the council will talk about the resignation of the Director of Finance in executive session. It appears the city’s Public Works and Public Utilities position is also open.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. We have a reporter there and will have updates on CBS7 News at 6 and 10 p.m.