FIRST ON CBS7: Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Odessa; Suspect is dead

Odessa police confirmed to CBS7 that an officer-involved shooting happened on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on the 7200 block of Donatello Street.

OPD received several shots fired calls and responded to the scene.

When officers made contact with the suspect, he did not comply with commands, OPD public information officer Steve LeSueur said.

Initial investigation indicated that the suspect then pointed a firearm at the three OPD officers.

Police said the officers shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead on scene.

Texas rangers are now at the scene investigating and streets are blocked off around the area.

