FIRST ON CBS7: Texas Rangers investigating after one person dies in custody at the Ector County Jail
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A person who was in custody at the Ector County Jail died Monday morning, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.
The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate the death.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
More information is expected to be released this afternoon.
