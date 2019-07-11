FIRST ON CBS7: Suspect charged with shooting man in the head in West Odessa

A suspect has been arrested after authorities say he shot a man in the head in West Odessa.

Christopher Munguia has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were called to the 4400 block of North Mark Twain Avenue on Wednesday night for a disturbance.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a victim with injuries to the head. The victim was then taken to Medical Center Hospital.

An investigation revealed that the disturbance involved a firearm being fired multiple times and the suspect was identified as Munguia.

Munguia was found by deputies and booked into the Ector County Jail.