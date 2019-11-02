FIRST ON CBS7: Suspect arrested after high-speed chase in West Odessa

Updated: Sat 5:28 PM, Nov 02, 2019

ECTOR COUNTY, Tx. (KOSA) -- The Ector County Sheriff's Office got into a high-speed chase in West Odessa with a suspect in a stolen vehicle out of Midland.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told CBS7 that the pursuit ended on Saturday afternoon in the area of US-385 and Highway 158.

The suspect has been arrested and charged for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest and was also wanted on a parole violation.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

Sheriff Griffis said no units were damaged and all deputies are okay.

 