FIRST ON CBS7: Suspect admitted to trying to kill family at Midland Sam's Club, affidavit says

An arrest affidavit has now been released for a man who police say stabbed several people at the Midland Sam's Club.

Jose Gomez, 19, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Midland Police Department, the call of a stabbing at Sams Club came in around 7:30 p.m. When police arrived on scene they found that an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent had disarmed the suspect and detained him.

The affidavit states that Gomez reportedly began trying to kill a family in the store when a bystander intervened.

Gomez stabbed the victim in the leg and cut his hand when he tried to pull the knife away. The victim was eventually able to knock the knife out of Gomez's hand and hold him down until police arrived.

According to the affidavit, Gomez admitted in his interview that he was trying to kill a family that was shopping at the store. He also admitted to attacking the victim who stepped in to help.

Gomez was then charged accordingly.

A motive for the attack has not been released.

Sam's Club was closed on Monday. Employees say the store will reopen on Tuesday.