FIRST ON CBS7: Suspect accused of shooting at Midland County Sheriff's deputies in custody

According to Midland County Sheriff Richard Gillette, the suspect who authorities say shot at deputies on Sunday, Jul. 27, is now in custody.

Gillette told CBS7 that a tip helped them find Jair Ruiz at a home on Cotton Flat Road in South Midland on Saturday afternoon.

More information is supposed to be released shortly from the sheriff's office.

Last Sunday, Midland County deputies were called to a disturbance on South County Road 1175. When the deputies arrived at the scene they were shot at, but no one was hurt.

The Midland Police Department, DPS and Ector County Sheriff's Office were called in to assist with a manhunt for the suspect, who was identified as Ruiz, but no one was found.

