FIRST ON CBS7: Shooters' rampage took him all the way out to Ratliff Stadium

CBS7 has learned the the shooter involved in Saturday's rampage drove all the way out to Yukon and Grandview, killing a driver in front of Ratliff Stadium.

A very graphic video sent to the newsroom Saturday night shows Kameron Brown slumped over in the driver's seat of his red Standard Safety and Supply pick-up truck, a lone bullet hole in his side window.

Today, a GoFundMe page was created for Brown. On it, the page organizer writes, "Kameron Brown's life was cut short on August 31st when he was tragically shot and killed by the active shooter that rampaged through Odessa, TX. Kameron leaves behind a mother, a sister and many extended family members and friends."

Brown worked for Standard Safety & Supply for over a year.

A company spokesperson wrote, ""We are deeply saddened at the loss a member of our team. Kameron Brown died tragically as a victim of the senseless and horrifying shootings that occurred in and around Odessa on Saturday. We have been in contact with Kameron's family to offer our deepest sympathies and support. We ask that the family's privacy be respected during this most difficult time."

Odessa Police investigators have never mentioned publicly that the shooter, 36-year-old Seth Ator, drove that far out during his deadly rampage.

Brown was a resident of Brownwood, TX, and was also a member of the United States Army, serving in in Afghanistan.

