FIRST ON CBS7: A judge ruled shooter Seth Ator was "a mental defective" and was committed to an institution according to CNN

The West Texas man who killed seven people and wounded 25 in a shooting rampage failed a background check during an attempted firearm purchase in 2014 because he had earlier been adjudicated "a mental defective" and temporarily committed to an institution, three law enforcement sources told CNN on Wednesday.

Seth Ator, 36, had been committed to an unidentified institution in McLennan County in 2006 because he was deemed a danger to himself and/or others, according to one source.

The commitment occurred more than a decade ago, a second source said.

Still, Ator managed to buy the firearm used in Saturday's mass shooting within the last couple of years, according to a third source.

Police said Ator used an AR-15-style rifle in the killing spree in and around Odessa.