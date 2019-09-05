FIRST ON CBS7: Saturday’s high-speed police chase with the blue pick-up truck; Here’s what we know now…

For a while Saturday evening, in the midst of all of the chaos from the shooting, ECISD police started chasing a blue F-150 pick-up truck.

There were some that believed this might be the second shooter that was rumored to be roaming the city. Viewers began sending us video of the chase, but it was difficult to find out what exactly was going on.

Today, we’re finally able to answer your questions.

ECISD Officer Troy Joiner says in an affidavit that around 6:30 pm, he was driving on North Grant when Michael Recio, 29, was going in the opposite direction and tried to ram his patrol car.

Officer Joiner was able to swerve into a parking lot and miss Recio, but then he says Recio took off down N. Grant.

Recio refused to stop even though more officers joined the chase, and it went on for almost 30 minutes.

ECISD Officer Freddie Nayola and Officer Callendar were in separate cars during the chase and were involved in a wreck. Officer Nayola was hurt and was taken to the hospital.

Officers were finally able to catch Recio at Yukon and Grandview.

