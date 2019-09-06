FIRST ON CBS7: Reports of a gun threat at Midland Freshman High School

A parent at Midland Freshman School tells CBS7 that a group of students posted a threat on Snapchat – threatening her son. She says he saw another student pull a gun in school – but that hasn’t been confirmed by authorities.

Afterwards, we’re told students started calling their parents to pick them up. We’re also told the school district did not send out a cell phone alert. We called several spokespeople at Midland ISD while this was happened and were told nothing was going on.

