FIRST ON CBS7: Permian student arrested with handgun on campus

This afternoon at Permian High School a 17-year old male student, was acting erratically in a hallway and, when confronted by an assistant principal walked out of the school, then ran away from our police officers.

Our officers chased him and caught him across the street from the campus. They found him with a handgun and drugs and arrested him on multiple charges.

Our school district is committed to safe schools for our students and staff. “Weapons and drugs will not be tolerated on campus. We will prosecute to the fullest extent possible,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri. “We want to thank those who reported the student’s behavior, and the assistant principal and the officers who responded right away. I believe in the adage ‘if you see something, say something.’ That is the first line of defense in keeping our schools safe.”

