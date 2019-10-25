FIRST ON CBS7: Pecos Police investigating double homicide; No arrests made

Pecos Police are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man and a woman Thursday night.

Police Chief Lisa Tarango tells CBS7 a person who lives at 815 South Mesquite came home to find the two shot to death. She says the female victim also lived at that address - as did another male whom officers haven't tracked down yet.

Chief Tarango says investigators have a suspect, but no one has been arrested.

CBS7's Shane Battis is in Pecos this afternoon and will have more information later in the afternoon.