FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa ranks as one of the unsafest cities in the state

Odessa ranks as one of the not-so-safest cities in the state based on FBI crime statistics, according to Backgroundchecks.org.

The city came in 132nd out a of a total of 141 cities in Texas with a population over 10,000.

Midland fared much better, coming in at 71st. Andrews was close behind at 82nd. Big Spring was ranked at 128th.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE LIST FOR YOURSELF.

The top three safest cities were Memorial Villages (which is near Houston,) Mansfield and Roma.

Backgroundchecks.org says it uses the following methodology -- "We used the most recent FBI crime statistics to create state rankings. There were initially 7,430 cities in the data set. After filtering out the cities with populations of less than 10,000, 2,929 cities remained. We then calculated violent crime rates and property crime rates by dividing the crime numbers by the population to get rates per 1,000. We also calculated the ratio of law enforcement workers to per 1,000. These were weighted with -50% for the violent crime rate, -25% for the property crime rate, and +25% for the law enforcement rate. The resulting metric gave us a the safety index score. The higher this number more safe the city is."