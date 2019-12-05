FIRST ON CBS7: Two drive-by shooting suspects caught in Odessa, authorities still searching for two others

Law enforcement agencies in Odessa have caught two suspects wanted in connection to drive-by shootings on Thursday. Two suspects are still on the loose.

According to the Odessa Police Department, there were two drive-by shootings on Thursday morning.

The first shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of East 15th Street.

The second shooting happened in the 1600 block of Santa Monica later in the morning. As of 1 p.m. there was still an active police scene on Santa Monica.

A vehicle believed to be involved in the shootings was spotted by Ector County deputies who began a chase. The vehicle crashed near the area of 30th and Pleasant Avenue off of Kermit Highway where two suspects were then taken into custody. OPD, ECSO and DPS were all involved in their capture.

Authorities are still searching for two more suspects.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was hurt in the shootings.

