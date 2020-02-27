FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa Police searching for a man with a gun following car chase

Odessa Police Officers are searching for a man with a weapon following a car chase.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Ector County ISD police officers were in a car chase this afternoon with a man with a gun.

The chase ended when his car crashed near Permian High School. The suspect then ran away barefoot.

Police are still searching for the man who was last seen jumping a fence in the 4100 block of Century Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black man, according to Odessa Police.