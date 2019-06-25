FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa Police investigating death of driver who fell out of truck

Odessa Police are trying to figure out why the driver of a pick-up truck fell out of his moving vehicle early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Abraham Montoya opened the passenger door of the truck fell out. The impact killed him.

According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of West 8th Street and Macarthur.

There are some Facebook threads that report a truck wheel ran over his head, but police won't confirm that.

Investigators say they believe it was an accident and no foul play is suspected.