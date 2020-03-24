FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa Councilman Malcolm Hamilton resigns

Odessa City Councilman Malcolm Hamilton resigned his position today, according to a City of Odessa news release.

Hamilton says he "wishes to contribute more time to family."

He represented Odessa's District 1.

Malcolm Hamilton was a standout Permian High School football player who went on to play for the Baylor Bears, according to a bio on the Odessa American's website.

He was also on the practice squads for the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Redskins. He later made the Redskins teams and played six games until an injury ended his NFL career.



