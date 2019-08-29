FIRST ON CBS7: NTSB says pilot trying to do stunt when he crashed near Big Spring

The National Transportation Safety Board issued its preliminary investigation report into a plane crash that happened Friday evening outside of Big Spring.

Investigators say a second pilot who saw the crash happen told them he and Beat Burkart, 50, went up together to fly ovals above airport property.

Burkart, who's from Switzerland and an accomplished pilot in Europe, was flying an experimental Meyers Midget 0100 racing airplane. He was set to fly next month in the 56th annual STIHL National Championship Air Races in the Formula 1 category. He named the plane the Montrex Racer, after his company Montrex LLC which specializes in Swiss watches.

The witness went on to tell the NTSB they both climbed to about 4,000 feet when Burkart decided to try a roll.

He reportedly started into a steep descent and the witness had to turn his airplane away to keep him in sight.

When he looked back, Burkart's plane was upside down, and started to descend in a spiral.

The witness tried to reach Burkart on the radio, telling him how to get out the spiral, but to no avail.

Burkart's plane continued to spiral until it eventually crashed. He was killed instantly.