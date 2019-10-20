FIRST ON CBS7: Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for suspect who bailed from stolen vehicle

According to Midland County Sheriff Richard Gillette, multiple West Texas law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect who bailed out of a stolen vehicle in Martin County on Sunday night.

Gillette said they assisted Midland Police Department in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and Martin County Sheriff's Office joined in when the chase crossed county lines. The driver ditched the vehicle and ran into a field on FM 829.

Martin County, Midland County and the MPD K9 unit is currently searching for the suspect, according to MCSO.