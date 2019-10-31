FIRST ON CBS7: Midland student hospitalized after car hits bus

Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a Midland ISD school bus on Thursday morning and sent a student to the hospital.

According to MISD, one of their school buses was at the intersection of Deauville Boulevard and Griffith Drive when it was hit from behind by a car.

One of the 51 students on board the bus at the time was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing at this time.