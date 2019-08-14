FIRST ON CBS7: Midland police investigating armed robbery in parking lot of Midland Chick-fil-A

Midland police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A.

According to the Midland Police Department, the robbery happened at the Chick-fil-A on Wall Street on Tuesday night.

Police say that a suspect tried to rob a woman at gunpoint. A witness tackled the suspect as he ran away and the suspect's gun was recovered.

The suspect is described as a black male who is about 5'6. He was wearing all black clothes and a hoodie at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108.