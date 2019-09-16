FIRST ON CBS7: Midland man wanted in El Paso for swindling banks

El Paso Police are looking for a Midland man whom they say defrauded banks and credit unions out of thousands of dollars.

Detectives with the department's White Collar Crime Unit say Ikenna Victor Eke, 33, and seven others opened multiple accounts, then reported the debit card that came with the account had been stolen or lost. The bank would fully reimburse them, then the suspects would close the account. Investigators say they collected more than $25,000.

Five of the group have been arrested.

Here is a list of all who were involved:

Arrested: 30 –year old Kizito Chisom Ekechukwu of 2000 block of Shreya, El Paso, TX 79938

Arrested: 23 –year old Natalie De la Rosa of 2000 block of Shreya, El Paso, TX 79938

Arrested: 24 –year old Chidindu Jide Obioha of 1300 block of Pullman Dr, El Paso, TX 79936

Arrested: 38 –year old Benita Alejandra Pargas of 10000 block of Loma Verde, El Paso, TX 79936

Arrested: 29 –year old Sebastian Baca of 300 block of Jackson Rd, Soccorro, TX 79927

Wanted: 33 –year old Ikenna Victor Eke of Midland, Texas

Wanted: 24 –year old Gary Devon Carrington of 11900 block of Sgt McKibben Ct, El Paso, TX 79908

Wanted: 28 –year old Shanique Renae Thornton of Georgia